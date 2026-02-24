South Asian University (SAU) Expands Academic Offerings and Opens Admissions for 2026-27

New Delhi, 24th of February 20206. South Asian University (SAU), established by the Governments of SAARC Nations, with the vision of ''Knowledge Without Borders,'' has announced the commencement of admissions for the academic session 2026-27. The announcement was made by Prof. K. K. Aggarwal, President of SAU, in the presence of Vice Presidents, Deans, Registrar, Faculty Members and key officials of the University. Addressing the press on 24 February 2026, Prof. Aggarwal reaffirmed the university's commitment to delivering world-class education and expanding academic opportunities across the South Asian region. ''South Asian University continues to set new benchmarks in higher education. It is a truly unique and one-of-its-kind model, not only in India but globally where eight nations have come together to establish and nurture a shared institution of learning. At SAU, we strive to equip our students with the skills, knowledge, and research capabilities needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world, while fostering a diverse and vibrant environment for holistic development. Each year, our academic portfolio expands in depth and diversity, offering students greater opportunities to explore their interests and pursue their intellectual curiosity.'' said Prof. Aggarwal addressing the media at the conference. South Asian University is situated on a beautiful 100-acre campus at Maidan Garhi, nestled within the forested landscape of South Delhi. The campus has been developed by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, reflecting a strong commitment to regional cooperation and academic excellence. The University moved to its state-of-the-art campus in 2023, marking a significant milestone in its continued pursuit of academic excellence and infrastructural growth. The academic year 2025–26 has been a year of expansions, innovations and growth. During this period, the University has operationalised several new academic facilities, including laboratories across Faculties/Departments equipped to support advanced research and experimental learning, modern lecture halls with upgraded teaching and digital presentation systems, and a dedicated greenhouse to facilitate research in environmental sciences, climate studies, and sustainability-related disciplines. These additions enhance hands-on training, laboratory-based research, and interdisciplinary collaboration. Collectively, these developments are aimed at reinforcing the academic ecosystem and providing students and researchers with enriched opportunities for rigorous learning and innovation within a dynamic campus environment. The University has also established well-equipped auditoriums, a well-furnished guest house, and beautifully landscaped surroundings that add to the aesthetic and intellectual appeal of the campus. I addition, the campus has expanded its recreational infrastructure, including facilities such as a gymnasium, yoga center, swimming pool, and other indoor and outdoor sports facilities for basketball, badminton, volleyball, cricket, football, carrom, table tennis etc. These enhancements aim to support students' overall well-being by fostering a balanced, active, and vibrant campus environment. Building on this momentum, SAU has launched several new academic programs for the 2026-27 session, further expanding its academic portfolio and strengthening its position as a premier institution of higher education. This year, the University has opened admissions on 1610 seats, including 50 scholarship seats for PhD; 780 for Undergraduate; and 780 seats for Postgraduate programmes across diverse disciplines. The University is pleased to announce the launch of many new academic programmes for the forthcoming admissions cycle, marking its 16th year of academic excellence and a significant phase of expansion. In a significant step toward further strengthening its multidisciplinary academic ecosystem, the University has introduced a diverse portfolio of programmes across the undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels. At the undergraduate level, the introduction of BA LL.B. (Hons) and BBA LL.B. (Hons) further strengthens the University's established presence in legal education, building upon its successfully running LLM programme and aiming to nurture ethically grounded, socially responsible, and globally competent legal professionals. Complementing this is the launch of BA (Honours) in Media, Arts and Design, a contemporary programme designed to foster creativity, critical thinking, and digital communication skills in an evolving media landscape. At the postgraduate level, the University now offers MA in Journalism and Digital Media, focusing on responsible journalism and emerging media technologies, and MS in Business Analytics, equipping students with advanced analytical and data-driven decision-making capabilities aligned with industry needs. Further reinforcing its research commitment, new PhD programmes have been introduced in Management, Climate Change, English, and Chemistry, reflecting the University's dedication to advancing research in areas of strategic global and societal relevance. In addition, keeping pace with rapid technological transformation, the University has launched a cutting-edge specialization in Quantum Computing within its B.Tech CSE programme, positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation computational innovation. Together, these new offerings reflect the University's forward-looking vision of integrating innovation, interdisciplinary learning, and global relevance into its academic framework. ''With the commencement of admissions for the 2026–27 academic session, South Asian University reaffirms its steadfast commitment to academic excellence and the pursuit of knowledge without borders. Our comprehensive portfolio of programmes - spanning advanced technology specialisations, interdisciplinary studies, management education, social sciences, and courses centred on Climate Change and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - is designed to equip students with the skills, insight, and global perspective necessary to thrive in a competitive world and contribute meaningfully to society. We invite aspiring students to join SAU and be part of a transformative and globally engaged learning experience.'' said Prof. Pankaj Jain, Vice President – Academics at SAU. The overall academic landscape of the South Asian University reflects a broader academic orientation towards innovation, emerging technologies, sustainability and societal good as a whole. Further, the University has recently established the Centre for Entrepreneurship, Training & Placements (CETP) with a focused mandate to enhance student employability through structured industry engagement and professional capacity building. In order to facilitate the CETP Cell, SAU has entered into strategic partnerships with leading organizations, including Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), NASSCOM, Barclays CSR initiative, GeeksforGeeks etc. for enhancement of employability and to prepare students for impactful and sustainable professional careers. Admissions to various academic programmes will be conducted through the University's own entrance test, as well as through recognized national-level eligibility tests across SAARC member nations. In India, scores from examinations such as CUET, JEE (Main), CAT, CLAT, NET/JRF, NEET and other relevant national tests will be considered, as applicable to the respective programmes. To enhance accessibility and regional participation, applicants from other SAARC countries will have the option to appear for the entrance examination through a secure, proctored online mode, enabling them to undertake the test from their home countries. For applicants within India, the University will establish multiple examination centres across the country to facilitate convenient and equitable access. ''At South Asian University, we are dedicated to providing an efficient, transparent, and student-centric admissions process for applicants across the SAARC region. For the 2026–27 academic session, selection will be based on a combination of the University's entrance examination and accepted national-level qualifying tests in respective member nations, along with merit in qualifying examinations where applicable. To enhance accessibility, candidates from other SAARC countries can take the test through a secure, proctored online system from the comfort of their homes, while Indian students will have the convenience of multiple test centres across the country. With the introduction of several new academic programmes this year, SAU continues to expand opportunities for aspiring students, reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity, regional cooperation, and academic excellence.'' said Prof. Kavita Khanna, Director Admissions & Examinations at SAU. With its sustained emphasis on cutting-edge programmes, distinguished faculty, a diverse and multicultural student community, and a strong foundation in interdisciplinary and innovative learning, South Asian University continues to shape the future of higher education not only in India but across the South Asian region. The University's ongoing efforts to expand academic offerings, and strengthen research capabilities further reinforce its position as a leading institution in regional and global education. Applications for the 2026-27 academic session are now open. Detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, admission procedures, and key dates is available on the University's official website at www.sau.int. The last date for submission of applications is 10th April 2026, and the entrance test will be conducted on 25th & 26th April 2026. Applicants are advised to regularly visit the website for updates and notifications concerning the admissions process and other important dates.

