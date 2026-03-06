DHET Helpdesk Resolves Over 55,000 Student Queries Since 2024 Launch

More than 55,000 student and stakeholder queries have been resolved since the launch of the Student and Stakeholder Helpdesk by Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Dr. Mimmy Gondwe in August 2024, marking a major step toward improving communication and support within South Africa’s post-school education system.

Platform Linking Students with the PSET Sector

The Helpdesk was created to serve as a direct interface between the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector, students, and the public, enabling individuals to raise concerns, seek information, and receive assistance regarding higher education and training services.

According to the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), the Helpdesk has so far handled 57,283 queries, of which 55,121 have been successfully resolved and closed, representing a 90 percent resolution rate.

The initiative provides quick and personalised assistance, helping students navigate administrative challenges and obtain information related to their academic progress and funding.

Focus on NSFAS, Registration and Academic Records

Many of the enquiries handled by the Helpdesk relate to key student concerns, including:

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding

University and TVET college registration status

Delays in examination results

Diplomas and certificates

Administrative queries related to academic records

To address these issues efficiently, the Helpdesk collaborates closely with the department’s internal Exam and Diploma section, as well as the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and university branches within DHET, alongside the NSFAS administration.

Strengthening Engagement with Communities

Deputy Minister Gondwe said the initiative reflects her broader vision of strengthening connections between higher education institutions and the communities they serve.

“The work of the Helpdesk closely aligns with my vision of connecting higher education with our communities. Every day through the Helpdesk, we support students and stakeholders by providing a direct platform for them to escalate their queries and grievances,” she said.

She welcomed the milestone of more than 55,000 resolved queries, noting that it demonstrates the platform’s growing impact.

“It pleases me to see the Helpdesk growing and reaching the 55,000 milestone in resolved enquiries. This shows we are making a difference and positively impacting students and stakeholders,” she added.

Move Toward a Digital Helpdesk

With the number of queries continuing to increase, the Department plans to transition the service to a fully digital Helpdesk system, which is expected to deliver faster response times and improved accessibility for students across the country.

In the meantime, students and stakeholders can submit their queries via email at Dmsdesk@dhet.gov.za.

The Helpdesk email account was officially established on 14 August 2024, shortly after Dr. Gondwe assumed office as Deputy Minister in July 2024.

Officials believe the platform will continue to play a vital role in improving transparency, responsiveness, and support services within South Africa’s higher education sector.