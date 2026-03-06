Jamia Millia Islamia's RCA Shines with 38 UPSC Successes

The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) at Jamia Millia Islamia celebrated a significant achievement as 38 of its candidates succeeded in the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025. The announcement came on Friday, marking a moment of pride for the institution and underscoring its commitment to excellence.

A notable aspect of this success is the inclusion of 15 women among the qualifiers, signaling RCA's dedication to fostering an equitable and inclusive academic environment. Impressively, four of these candidates secured places within the top 50 ranks, achieving All India Ranks 7, 14, 24, and 29.

Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif lauded the students and appreciated the faculty and staff's relentless efforts. He emphasized JMI's role in preparing future leaders for India's civil services. Registrar Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi echoed these sentiments, highlighting the university's pride in contributing to India's administrative framework through its dedicated students.

(With inputs from agencies.)