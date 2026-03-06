Left Menu

Jamia Millia Islamia's RCA Shines with 38 UPSC Successes

The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) at Jamia Millia Islamia saw 38 students pass the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025. This success, which includes 15 women and four top-50 ranks, highlights JMI's commitment to equity, inclusivity, and nurturing future leaders in India's administrative sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:11 IST
Jamia Millia Islamia's RCA Shines with 38 UPSC Successes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) at Jamia Millia Islamia celebrated a significant achievement as 38 of its candidates succeeded in the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025. The announcement came on Friday, marking a moment of pride for the institution and underscoring its commitment to excellence.

A notable aspect of this success is the inclusion of 15 women among the qualifiers, signaling RCA's dedication to fostering an equitable and inclusive academic environment. Impressively, four of these candidates secured places within the top 50 ranks, achieving All India Ranks 7, 14, 24, and 29.

Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif lauded the students and appreciated the faculty and staff's relentless efforts. He emphasized JMI's role in preparing future leaders for India's civil services. Registrar Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi echoed these sentiments, highlighting the university's pride in contributing to India's administrative framework through its dedicated students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Will Jacks' Exit: A Turning Point in England's T20 World Cup Semifinal Drama

Will Jacks' Exit: A Turning Point in England's T20 World Cup Semifinal Drama

 India
2
Unforeseen Job Losses Amid Strikes and Unusual Weather: A Struggling U.S. Economy

Unforeseen Job Losses Amid Strikes and Unusual Weather: A Struggling U.S. Ec...

 Global
3
Shubhankar Sharma's Resurgence at Joburg Open

Shubhankar Sharma's Resurgence at Joburg Open

 South Africa
4
Umesh Singh Kushwaha Elected as JD(U) Bihar President for Third Time

Umesh Singh Kushwaha Elected as JD(U) Bihar President for Third Time

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026