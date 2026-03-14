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Mass Cheating Scandal Rocks Himachal Board Exams

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has suspended a superintendent in Kangra due to a mass cheating scandal during ongoing exams. With video evidence of a teacher dictating answers, the exam center was shifted, and a detailed investigation was ordered to uphold exam integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamsala | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:41 IST
Mass Cheating Scandal Rocks Himachal Board Exams
superintendent
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic move to uphold examination integrity, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has suspended a superintendent and relocated an exam center in Kangra district following a mass cheating scandal.

Evidence, including video footage, revealed a teacher dictating answers to students inside the exam hall at PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Jawali. This led to swift action by the Board, emphasizing their zero-tolerance policy against such malpractice.

The examination center was moved to Government Senior Secondary School in Matlahar, with an investigation ordered to ensure such incidents do not recur. The Board has urged the Department of Education to take stringent measures against the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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