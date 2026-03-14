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The Higher Call of Education: Shaping Self-Governance and Society

Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, emphasized the critical role of education in ensuring not just personal prosperity but also effective self-governance and societal contribution. Addressing graduates, he highlighted the importance of character, upbringing, and societal obligations fostered through educational opportunities funded by public resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:07 IST
The Higher Call of Education: Shaping Self-Governance and Society
education
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, addressed the 12th convocation of the Central University of Haryana, stressing that education serves a purpose beyond personal prosperity. It equips graduates to govern themselves well and contribute to society, highlighting education's societal obligations since it is funded by citizens' taxes.

Justice Kant pointed out that the quality of public institutions relies on the caliber of individuals working within them, enriched by both the education received and qualities such as character and upbringing. He highlighted the critical role upbringing plays in sustaining the discipline, ingenuity, and seriousness that formal education alone cannot instill.

By referencing the Ramayana and professional career examples, he urged graduates to distinguish between holding authority for personal gain and using it on behalf of the public. He encouraged them to understand the fine line between ambition and overreach, and to carry their learned values and familial discipline into their careers for the betterment of society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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