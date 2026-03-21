Left Menu

Empowering Educators: SMART Technologies' AI-Driven Approach to Indian Education

SMART Technologies is focused on a teacher-first approach to AI in Indian education, ensuring AI enhances rather than replaces educators. Through tools like Lumio, AI aids in reducing preparation time, customizing lessons, and improving classroom engagement. The initiative emphasizes equitable, nationwide access to advanced educational technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:05 IST
Empowering Educators: SMART Technologies' AI-Driven Approach to Indian Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As India accelerates the integration of artificial intelligence in its education sector, SMART Technologies is reinforcing a teacher-first approach to AI adoption. The company emphasizes the role of technology in enhancing, not replacing, classroom teaching.

With a focus on tools like Lumio, SMART Technologies aims to assist teachers by significantly reducing preparation time and allowing personalized learning experiences, all while maintaining control over content delivery. This strategy is aligned with India's broader goal of creating an AI-ready workforce, relying on classrooms where educators are equipped to integrate AI into everyday learning effectively.

The initiative stresses the need for equitable access to AI-driven education, extending benefits beyond well-resourced urban centers. With local manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh and collaborations with educational stakeholders, SMART Technologies aims to expand access to interactive and AI-enabled technologies in Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 markets across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026