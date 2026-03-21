Empowering Educators: SMART Technologies' AI-Driven Approach to Indian Education

As India accelerates the integration of artificial intelligence in its education sector, SMART Technologies is reinforcing a teacher-first approach to AI adoption. The company emphasizes the role of technology in enhancing, not replacing, classroom teaching.

With a focus on tools like Lumio, SMART Technologies aims to assist teachers by significantly reducing preparation time and allowing personalized learning experiences, all while maintaining control over content delivery. This strategy is aligned with India's broader goal of creating an AI-ready workforce, relying on classrooms where educators are equipped to integrate AI into everyday learning effectively.

The initiative stresses the need for equitable access to AI-driven education, extending benefits beyond well-resourced urban centers. With local manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh and collaborations with educational stakeholders, SMART Technologies aims to expand access to interactive and AI-enabled technologies in Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 markets across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)