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Leap Expands Nationwide, Bringing AI-Powered Study Abroad Services to Indian Cities

Leap aims to enhance its presence with 15 new centres across Indian cities by 2026, leveraging its Series E funding. The expansion targets tiered cities using a data-driven strategy. Offering comprehensive student services, Leap integrates offline and online experiences with a focus on security and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:12 IST
Leap Expands Nationwide, Bringing AI-Powered Study Abroad Services to Indian Cities
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Leap, South Asia's leading AI-driven study-abroad platform, is set to broaden its offline presence across India by establishing 15 new centers by 2026. The expansion aligns with Leap's Series E funding momentum as it eyes Tier I and high-potential Tier II and Tier III cities.

Arnav Kumar, Co-founder of Leap, emphasizes the strategic nature of this expansion, aiming to bridge online convenience with offline reliability. Leap's centers will provide students access to a suite of services, including visa documentation, university admissions counseling, and education loan assistance, all within a unified student platform.

This growth strategy is influenced by proprietary demand heat-mapping, ensuring effective resource distribution in areas with limited quality educational supply. Maintaining a high-standard service through a digital framework, Leap continues to support students in achieving global education aspirations efficiently and securely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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