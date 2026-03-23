Leap Expands Nationwide, Bringing AI-Powered Study Abroad Services to Indian Cities

Leap, South Asia's leading AI-driven study-abroad platform, is set to broaden its offline presence across India by establishing 15 new centers by 2026. The expansion aligns with Leap's Series E funding momentum as it eyes Tier I and high-potential Tier II and Tier III cities.

Arnav Kumar, Co-founder of Leap, emphasizes the strategic nature of this expansion, aiming to bridge online convenience with offline reliability. Leap's centers will provide students access to a suite of services, including visa documentation, university admissions counseling, and education loan assistance, all within a unified student platform.

This growth strategy is influenced by proprietary demand heat-mapping, ensuring effective resource distribution in areas with limited quality educational supply. Maintaining a high-standard service through a digital framework, Leap continues to support students in achieving global education aspirations efficiently and securely.

(With inputs from agencies.)