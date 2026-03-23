Karnataka's Digital Wellness Draft Policy Aims to Curb Screen Overuse in Schools

In response to growing concerns over screen overuse and technology addiction, the Karnataka government's Health and Family Welfare Department has unveiled a draft policy aimed at fostering responsible digital use among students.

Prepared in collaboration with NIMHANS and the Karnataka State Mental Health Authority, the policy advocates integrating digital wellness into school curriculums for holistic student development and targets students from Classes 9-12, teachers, and parents.

The proposed policy highlights the necessity of structured teacher training, increased parental guidance, and comprehensive in-school protocols to address cyberbullying and screen overuse. A public feedback phase is underway to refine and finalize the policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)