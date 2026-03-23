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Karnataka's Digital Wellness Draft Policy Aims to Curb Screen Overuse in Schools

The Karnataka government has introduced a draft policy focused on promoting responsible digital use in schools. It seeks to combat technology addiction, cyber risks, and screen overuse by incorporating digital wellness into the curriculum. The policy targets students, teachers, and parents to foster digital well-being and emotional regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:33 IST
Karnataka's Digital Wellness Draft Policy Aims to Curb Screen Overuse in Schools
  • Country:
  • India

In response to growing concerns over screen overuse and technology addiction, the Karnataka government's Health and Family Welfare Department has unveiled a draft policy aimed at fostering responsible digital use among students.

Prepared in collaboration with NIMHANS and the Karnataka State Mental Health Authority, the policy advocates integrating digital wellness into school curriculums for holistic student development and targets students from Classes 9-12, teachers, and parents.

The proposed policy highlights the necessity of structured teacher training, increased parental guidance, and comprehensive in-school protocols to address cyberbullying and screen overuse. A public feedback phase is underway to refine and finalize the policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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