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Harvard Under Fire: New Probes and Allegations

The Trump administration has launched two additional investigations into Harvard University, focusing on alleged racial discrimination and antisemitism. This move follows the Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action and the administration's broader campaign against academic institutions. Harvard denies the allegations, reaffirming its commitment to non-discrimination and compliance with federal law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 03:46 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 03:46 IST
Harvard Under Fire: New Probes and Allegations
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The Trump administration intensified its scrutiny of Harvard University, announcing two new investigations on Monday. These probes aim to examine alleged racial discrimination and antisemitism within the prestigious Ivy League institution.

The U.S. Education Department has targeted Harvard following a 2023 Supreme Court decision that ended affirmative action. The university denies any wrongdoing, claiming adherence to federal laws regarding admissions and pledging to counter antisemitism.

This development is part of a broader campaign initiated by President Trump to challenge universities over controversial policies, sparking debates on free speech and academic independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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