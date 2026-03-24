Harvard Under Fire: New Probes and Allegations

The Trump administration intensified its scrutiny of Harvard University, announcing two new investigations on Monday. These probes aim to examine alleged racial discrimination and antisemitism within the prestigious Ivy League institution.

The U.S. Education Department has targeted Harvard following a 2023 Supreme Court decision that ended affirmative action. The university denies any wrongdoing, claiming adherence to federal laws regarding admissions and pledging to counter antisemitism.

This development is part of a broader campaign initiated by President Trump to challenge universities over controversial policies, sparking debates on free speech and academic independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)