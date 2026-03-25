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Integrating Sustainability: A New Frontier in Architectural Education

Anant National University's School of Architecture and the Centre for Public Policy Research and Design hosted a symposium to explore embedding sustainability in architectural education. The event engaged educators, policymakers, and industry leaders, emphasizing the role of sustainability in addressing urban and environmental challenges within architecture education in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:42 IST
Integrating Sustainability: A New Frontier in Architectural Education
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  • India

Anant National University recently hosted a significant symposium titled 'Integrating Sustainability into Architecture Education to Transform Professional Practice' in New Delhi. The event attracted educators, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss embedding sustainability within architectural education frameworks and practices in India.

Key discussions at the symposium addressed contemporary challenges like urban expansion and climate change, underscoring sustainability's significance in architecture. Renowned experts and educators participated in panel discussions on curriculum reform, interdisciplinary learning, and industry-academia collaboration for sustainable design solutions.

The symposium highlighted the urgent need to transform architectural curricula to address ecological realities. The discussions reinforced the importance of integrating interdisciplinary perspectives and innovative teaching methods to prepare architects capable of tackling complex environmental challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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