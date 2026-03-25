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MAGSCON 2026: Global Convergence for Sustainable Development

Manipal Academy of Higher Education inaugurated the Manipal Global SDG Convergence 2026, a three-day international conference aimed at advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The event seeks to strengthen collaborative action toward sustainable development through higher education and innovation, featuring global stakeholders and thematic discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manipal | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:27 IST
MAGSCON 2026: Global Convergence for Sustainable Development
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Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has launched the Manipal Global SDG Convergence 2026 (MAGSCON 2026), a three-day international conference at Dr TMA Pai Auditorium, KMC, Manipal, Karnataka. This event focuses on accelerating global progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In collaboration with global stakeholders, MAGSCON 2026 aims to foster sustainable development through higher education and innovation. The conference includes plenary talks, panel discussions, and interactive sessions targeting climate action, sustainable health, innovation, and higher education transformation. Key figures, like Dr H S Ballal and Dr Line Joranger, emphasized the importance of global collaboration in addressing challenges.

The conference features eminent speakers and vice-chancellors from leading institutions worldwide, solidifying MAHE's role in global academic engagement. Through initiatives like MAGSCON 2026, MAHE reinforces its commitment to sustainability and enhancing international academic visibility.

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