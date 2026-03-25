Resident Doctors in England Set for Six-Day Walkout Over Pay Dispute

Resident doctors in England are preparing for six days of strike action in April, following a rejection of government pay proposals, the British Medical Association (BMA) announced on Wednesday.

This marks an intensification of the ongoing conflict over pay and workforce issues in the National Health Service (NHS), according to the BMA, which claims that real-term earnings have significantly decreased over the past decade while vacancies have surged. The strike is set from April 7 to April 13, as the BMA represents about 55,000 doctors in these roles.

The BMA reported that after weeks of negotiating, the committee concluded that the government's offer, which includes a 3.5% pay rise by 2026/27 and changes phased over three years, falls short of restoring adequate pay. Although the proposal offers exam fee reimbursements and additional training roles, the BMA argues that it locks in further pay degradation. Jack Fletcher, chair of the committee, emphasized the need for government action to avert strikes. The health department has yet to respond.