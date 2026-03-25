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Empowering Minds: Punjab's AI Hackathon for Future Entrepreneurs

The Punjab government organized an AI hackathon to enhance tech skills among school students. Over a thousand students from government schools participated in this pilot project, which aims at fostering innovation and leadership, with future expansion plans. Projects included AI-based innovations and business planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:03 IST
Empowering Minds: Punjab's AI Hackathon for Future Entrepreneurs
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In a groundbreaking initiative, the Punjab government has launched an AI hackathon designed to sharpen the tech acumen of school students. More than 1,000 students from government schools took part in this pilot effort, a collaboration between the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) and tech partners.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains highlighted the program's focus on nurturing innovation, technical skills, and leadership among students to inspire future entrepreneurship. Participating students underwent comprehensive 12-week online training focusing on practical AI applications.

With plans to expand the program, 60 students showcased their AI-driven projects at a hackathon, impressing experts with innovations in video creation and business planning. School principals hailed the initiative as a step toward preparing students for a tech-driven future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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