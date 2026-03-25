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JNU Shines in Global Rankings: A Closer Look at Development Studies Triumph

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) soared to 26th place in the QS World University rankings for Development Studies, marking significant progress from its previous 29th rank. Despite some dips in other subjects, JNU maintains strong academic standing with multiple programs in the top 100 and 200 worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:24 IST
JNU Shines in Global Rankings: A Closer Look at Development Studies Triumph
  • Country:
  • India

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has achieved significant success in the latest QS World University rankings, securing the 26th position in 'Development Studies'.

The university has consistently achieved high rankings in recent years, with three subjects in the top 100 and eight in the top 200.

While JNU faced a decline in areas such as politics and international studies, its overall academic performance remains strong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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