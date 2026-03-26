PhysicsWallah's Protege: Aryan Tops Rajasthan Board

New Delhi [India], March 25: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the results of the Class 10 board examinations today, revealing a new state topper.

Aryan Nagayach from Bharatpur, a student at Adarsh Vidhya Mandir Senior Secondary School, topped the RBSE Class 10 examination with an impressive 99.5% score. Aryan was enrolled in the Udaan 2.0 batch of PhysicsWallah (PW)'s RBSE Wallah.

His exceptional scores included 99 in Hindi and English, 100 in both Science and Social Science, 99 in Mathematics, and 100 in Sanskrit. The board also announced the results for classes 5 and 8, with an overall pass rate of 94.23% for Class 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)