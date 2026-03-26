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PhysicsWallah's Protege: Aryan Tops Rajasthan Board

Aryan Nagayach, a student of PhysicsWallah's RBSE Wallah, became the Rajasthan Class 10 state topper by scoring 99.5%. Aryan, a student at Adarsh Vidhya Mandir, credited his success to his hard work and the support of his educators. His scores included 100s in Science and Sanskrit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 10:33 IST
PhysicsWallah's Protege: Aryan Tops Rajasthan Board
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], March 25: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the results of the Class 10 board examinations today, revealing a new state topper.

Aryan Nagayach from Bharatpur, a student at Adarsh Vidhya Mandir Senior Secondary School, topped the RBSE Class 10 examination with an impressive 99.5% score. Aryan was enrolled in the Udaan 2.0 batch of PhysicsWallah (PW)'s RBSE Wallah.

His exceptional scores included 99 in Hindi and English, 100 in both Science and Social Science, 99 in Mathematics, and 100 in Sanskrit. The board also announced the results for classes 5 and 8, with an overall pass rate of 94.23% for Class 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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