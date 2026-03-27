Left Menu

Trump Administration Investigates Race Discrimination in Medical School Admissions

The Trump administration is investigating possible race discrimination in admissions at three major medical schools: Stanford, Ohio State, and UC San Diego. The investigations demand access to applicants' data over seven years and universities may lose federal funding if they fail to comply with the April 24 deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 00:15 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 00:15 IST
Trump Administration Investigates Race Discrimination in Medical School Admissions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has initiated investigations into admissions policies at three prominent medical schools, according to a report by the New York Times. The inquiries, targeting Stanford University, Ohio State University, and the University of California, San Diego, are focused on potential race discrimination in admissions processes.

The investigation request comes from Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Harmeet Dhillon, and seeks detailed information on applicants over the past seven years, such as test scores and ZIP codes. This strategy appears to align with the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision against affirmative action in higher education, as per the Times report.

The Department of Justice has warned that unless detailed data is provided by April 24, these institutions could lose federal funding. Neither the schools nor the Department of Justice have offered comments. The administration's inquiries reflect a broader pushback against diversity initiatives under President Trump's second term, including responses to university policies on Israel, equity, and transgender issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Kurdistan: Oil Diplomacy in Action

U.S. and Kurdistan: Oil Diplomacy in Action

 United States
2
Ferrari Overcomes Middle East Logistical Challenges

Ferrari Overcomes Middle East Logistical Challenges

 Global
3
G7 Summit Excludes South Africa Amidst Diplomatic Pressures

G7 Summit Excludes South Africa Amidst Diplomatic Pressures

 Global
4
Iran Clamps Down on Sports Travel Amid Security Concerns

Iran Clamps Down on Sports Travel Amid Security Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026