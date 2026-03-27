Trump Administration Investigates Race Discrimination in Medical School Admissions

The Trump administration has initiated investigations into admissions policies at three prominent medical schools, according to a report by the New York Times. The inquiries, targeting Stanford University, Ohio State University, and the University of California, San Diego, are focused on potential race discrimination in admissions processes.

The investigation request comes from Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Harmeet Dhillon, and seeks detailed information on applicants over the past seven years, such as test scores and ZIP codes. This strategy appears to align with the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision against affirmative action in higher education, as per the Times report.

The Department of Justice has warned that unless detailed data is provided by April 24, these institutions could lose federal funding. Neither the schools nor the Department of Justice have offered comments. The administration's inquiries reflect a broader pushback against diversity initiatives under President Trump's second term, including responses to university policies on Israel, equity, and transgender issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)