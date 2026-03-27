South Korea's 'Ants' Invigorate Stock Market Amid Uncertainty

Kim Min-sung, a 24-year-old student at Korea Foreign Language University, juggles an intense study schedule alongside multiple side jobs. His aim? To pursue a career while excelling in day trading, especially as South Korea's retail investors, known as 'ants,' shake up the stock market landscape.

Since January, retail investors have rallied around the local KOSPI index, doubling it over six months. The buzz reached a fever pitch just before the Middle East conflict erupted, triggering historic volatility. However, rather than retreat, these investors have upped their game, increasing average daily trading volumes to unprecedented levels.

Analysts attribute this fervor to fears of job stability as artificial intelligence evolves, nudging people toward investment profits as a safety net. Economic reforms by President Lee Jae Myung further stirred the pot, encouraging stock over property investments, especially appealing to younger generations squeezed out of the housing market.

(With inputs from agencies.)