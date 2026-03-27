Austria Set to Shield Minors with Social Media Ban for Under-14s

Austria's conservative-led government is moving towards a new law that would ban social media usage for children under 14. The decision was announced on Friday as an effort to safeguard minors from addictive algorithms and harmful content, including sexualized violence.

Cabinet members from the three-party coalition indicated a preliminary agreement on introducing the ban, although specifics on its implementation remain unresolved. Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler stressed that the government aims to protect children from becoming addicted or unwell due to social media exposure.

Similar measures have been enacted or are being considered globally, with Australia and France leading the way. Austria's draft legislation is set to be completed by June, focusing on the addiction potential of platforms rather than listing them individually.