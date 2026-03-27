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Austria Set to Shield Minors with Social Media Ban for Under-14s

Austria plans to introduce a ban on social media use for children under 14. The government aims to protect kids from harmful algorithms and inappropriate content. While a deal has been announced, details on the implementation are yet to be finalized. A draft law is expected by June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:13 IST
Austria Set to Shield Minors with Social Media Ban for Under-14s
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Austria's conservative-led government is moving towards a new law that would ban social media usage for children under 14. The decision was announced on Friday as an effort to safeguard minors from addictive algorithms and harmful content, including sexualized violence.

Cabinet members from the three-party coalition indicated a preliminary agreement on introducing the ban, although specifics on its implementation remain unresolved. Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler stressed that the government aims to protect children from becoming addicted or unwell due to social media exposure.

Similar measures have been enacted or are being considered globally, with Australia and France leading the way. Austria's draft legislation is set to be completed by June, focusing on the addiction potential of platforms rather than listing them individually.

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