Business School Aspirants Shift Focus: Skill Gaps Over Career Changes

Recent insights from the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) reveal a shift in motives among prospective business school students. The report indicates that these aspirants are prioritizing skill development to bolster their careers against economic uncertainty, rather than seeking new industry paths or job roles.

A notable trend from the survey is the increasing preference for Western Europe as a study destination, particularly among candidates from Central and South Asia and Latin America. This shift comes despite the United States maintaining its position as the top destination.

The report also underscores the importance of artificial intelligence in business curricula, with more candidates expecting AI learning as essential. Despite a volatile tech sector, older candidates show increased interest in technology, amidst shifting job market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)