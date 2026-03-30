Jerome Powell's Optimism: A Bright Future for College Graduates

In a recent address at Harvard University, the Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, exuded confidence in the future employment landscape for U.S. college graduates. Despite a current slowdown in job creation, Powell highlighted the dynamic and productive nature of the U.S. economy as a promise of future opportunities.

Speaking to economics students, Powell underscored the pivotal role of artificial intelligence in the evolving job market. He encouraged students to invest time in mastering AI technologies, which he believes will significantly enhance employee productivity.

Acknowledging the difficulties facing new entrants to the labor market, Powell stressed patience and optimism. He assured students that in the long run, the evolving economy will present them with significant opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)