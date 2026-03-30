Jerome Powell's Optimism: A Bright Future for College Graduates
Jerome Powell, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, expressed optimism about the future job prospects for U.S. college graduates despite current low job creation. He emphasized the U.S. economy's dynamism and productivity, urging students to master AI tools that enhance productivity, suggesting patience amidst challenging labor market conditions.
In a recent address at Harvard University, the Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, exuded confidence in the future employment landscape for U.S. college graduates. Despite a current slowdown in job creation, Powell highlighted the dynamic and productive nature of the U.S. economy as a promise of future opportunities.
Speaking to economics students, Powell underscored the pivotal role of artificial intelligence in the evolving job market. He encouraged students to invest time in mastering AI technologies, which he believes will significantly enhance employee productivity.
Acknowledging the difficulties facing new entrants to the labor market, Powell stressed patience and optimism. He assured students that in the long run, the evolving economy will present them with significant opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)