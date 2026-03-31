Rajasthan Shines Bright: Class 12 Results Highlight Academic Excellence

Five students achieved the highest honors in the Rajasthan Board's Class 12 exams, topping the Science stream with scores of 99.80 per cent. State Education Minister Madan Dilawar extended his congratulations to the outstanding students.

In Arts, three students claimed the top position with 99.60 per cent, while a girl student led Commerce with 99.20 per cent. Girls excelled in Arts and Science, whereas boys performed better in Commerce.

The Rajasthan Board recorded impressive pass percentages: 97.54% in Arts, 93.64% in Commerce, and 97.52% in Science. Over 9.10 lakh students participated in the exams, which concluded on March 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)