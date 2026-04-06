Revolutionizing Education: CogniCHAMP Transforms Cognitive Evaluation

City-based startup cognitivescore.ai has unveiled the CogniCHAMP India Scholarship, Telangana Edition, a pioneering cognitive scholarship program targeting students across the state.

Unlike traditional testing methods, CogniCHAMP focuses on evaluating Cognitive Quotient, foundational literacy and numeracy, and pivotal 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and communication.

With a gamified, stress-free assessment process, the initiative offers numerous scholarships covering up to 100% of tuition fees through Class 12, with the registration window closing on April 26.