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Revolutionizing Education: CogniCHAMP Transforms Cognitive Evaluation

City-based startup cognitivescore.ai has launched the CogniCHAMP India Scholarship - Telangana Edition. Aimed at identifying intelligence beyond grades, this initiative evaluates Cognitive Quotient, literacy, numeracy, and essential skills through a child-friendly interface. Multiple scholarships are available, with registration closing on April 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:30 IST
Revolutionizing Education: CogniCHAMP Transforms Cognitive Evaluation
  • Country:
  • India

City-based startup cognitivescore.ai has unveiled the CogniCHAMP India Scholarship, Telangana Edition, a pioneering cognitive scholarship program targeting students across the state.

Unlike traditional testing methods, CogniCHAMP focuses on evaluating Cognitive Quotient, foundational literacy and numeracy, and pivotal 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and communication.

With a gamified, stress-free assessment process, the initiative offers numerous scholarships covering up to 100% of tuition fees through Class 12, with the registration window closing on April 26.

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