In Memory of Inspiration: Modern Computer Lab Opens at Digvijaynath College

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a modern computer laboratory at Digvijaynath Post Graduate College in memory of former teacher Dr Tej Pratap Shahi, the government announced. This initiative, supported by Dr Shahi's family, aims to provide significant benefits in emerging technologies, research, and innovation for students.

Adityanath publicly admired Dr Shahi's legacy, calling him an academician of great devotion, affectionately known as 'Bachcha Babu.' As a senior member of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad and the Gorakhpur unit of the Indian National Congress, Dr Shahi remained a loyal follower of the Goraksha Peeth's principles.

During the inauguration, the Chief Minister became emotional recalling Dr Shahi's deep commitment. Dr Shahi's family, including Ananya, Atirek, and Chandni Shahi, along with key political and community figures, showed their respect for his memory by honoring Adityanath at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)