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In Memory of Inspiration: Modern Computer Lab Opens at Digvijaynath College

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a modern computer lab at Digvijaynath College, commemorating Dr Tej Pratap Shahi, a beloved former teacher. The lab aims to boost student capabilities in technology and research. Adityanath praised Dr Shahi's family for their tribute to his memory through this educational enhancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:32 IST
In Memory of Inspiration: Modern Computer Lab Opens at Digvijaynath College
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a modern computer laboratory at Digvijaynath Post Graduate College in memory of former teacher Dr Tej Pratap Shahi, the government announced. This initiative, supported by Dr Shahi's family, aims to provide significant benefits in emerging technologies, research, and innovation for students.

Adityanath publicly admired Dr Shahi's legacy, calling him an academician of great devotion, affectionately known as 'Bachcha Babu.' As a senior member of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad and the Gorakhpur unit of the Indian National Congress, Dr Shahi remained a loyal follower of the Goraksha Peeth's principles.

During the inauguration, the Chief Minister became emotional recalling Dr Shahi's deep commitment. Dr Shahi's family, including Ananya, Atirek, and Chandni Shahi, along with key political and community figures, showed their respect for his memory by honoring Adityanath at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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