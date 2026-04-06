Building a Resilient Future: Youth, Technology, and Integrity

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the significance of character, integrity, and resilience over mere achievements at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University's convocation.

Encouraging students to combat substance abuse and embrace emerging technologies like AI and Quantum Computing, he urged them to utilize their knowledge for national progress.

Radhakrishnan also honored Chhotu Ram's legacy, noting his pivotal role in agricultural development and social justice, while celebrating the growing influence of women in societal transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)