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Building a Resilient Future: Youth, Technology, and Integrity

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the importance of character, integrity, and resilience at the eighth convocation ceremony of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University. He urged students to reject substance abuse, embrace emerging technologies, and foster national development, while celebrating the legacy of Chhotu Ram and the role of women in society's transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:57 IST
Building a Resilient Future: Youth, Technology, and Integrity
Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the significance of character, integrity, and resilience over mere achievements at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University's convocation.

Encouraging students to combat substance abuse and embrace emerging technologies like AI and Quantum Computing, he urged them to utilize their knowledge for national progress.

Radhakrishnan also honored Chhotu Ram's legacy, noting his pivotal role in agricultural development and social justice, while celebrating the growing influence of women in societal transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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