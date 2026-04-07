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Trump Administration Ends Transgender Student Protections: A Major Policy Shift

The Trump administration announced it will terminate agreements supporting transgender students, reversing policies from previous administrations. The Education Department will cease monitoring agreements under Title IX with several school districts. This move is part of Trump's broader crackdown on transgender rights, which has faced criticism from LGBT and human rights groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 02:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 02:21 IST
Trump Administration Ends Transgender Student Protections: A Major Policy Shift

In a significant policy change, the Trump administration has announced the termination of resolution agreements that previously supported transgender students in various school districts.

The U.S. Education Department stated it would no longer uphold these agreements, originally established under Title IX, as part of a broader push from the Trump administration to curtail rights related to transgender issues. The construction of civil-rights settlements intended to guarantee the equal educational rights of transgender students is also being dismantled.

This decision is seen as part of President Trump's ongoing crackdown on transgender rights and has drawn sharp criticism from LGBT and human rights groups, who argue that it dismantles protections for an already vulnerable community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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