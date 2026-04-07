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Empowering Youth: UP's Tablet Revolution Under Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana

The Uttar Pradesh government approved a plan to distribute 25 lakh tablets free under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, with a budget of Rs 2,000 crore for 2025-26. This initiative aims to enhance students' employability by providing digital skills, targeting final-year students and registered skilled youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:54 IST
Empowering Youth: UP's Tablet Revolution Under Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana
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In a bold move to boost digital literacy and employment prospects among its youth, the Uttar Pradesh government has finalized a significant procurement plan under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana.

During a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 25 lakh tablets were approved for distribution. Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna announced a dedicated budget of Rs 2,000 crore targeting the financial year 2025-26 for this initiative.

Aimed primarily at final-year students across various disciplines, as well as skilled youth registered on specific portals, the initiative seeks to provide these young individuals with crucial digital tools to enhance their employment prospects and empower them economically in both government and private sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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