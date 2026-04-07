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Maharashtra Government Introduces Four-Year Undergraduate Honours Programme

The Maharashtra government has approved the rollout of a four-year undergraduate programme from the 2026-27 academic year, in line with NEP 2020. It offers honours and honours with research degrees, requiring up to 176 credits and a dissertation. The initiative aims for uniformity across universities, incorporating modern educational frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:33 IST
Maharashtra Government Introduces Four-Year Undergraduate Honours Programme
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The Maharashtra government is set to revolutionize its higher education landscape by introducing four-year undergraduate programs, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The new courses, set to commence in the 2026-27 academic year, will usher in honours and honours with research degrees, facilitated across all public universities and affiliate colleges.

According to the government's resolution, the programme will span eight semesters, with students choosing between a standard honours degree and an honours degree with research. This will involve a comprehensive curriculum demanding 160-176 credits, including an internship in the final year. The honours with research track mandates a significant research project, aligning with global educational standards.

The initiative aims to streamline the educational framework across the state, ensuring smooth implementation through periodic reviews. A steering committee will oversee the rollout, ensuring it meets the interdisciplinary academic needs of Maharashtra's diverse student population while adhering to national education policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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