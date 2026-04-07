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Audit Unveils Massive HR Management Flaws at University of Jammu

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) identified serious flaws in human resource management at the University of Jammu. Lapses include irregular appointments and staff shortages, with inadequate recruitment policies and violations of UGC norms. The report suggests urgent reforms and a transparent recruitment process to enhance governance and academic standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:30 IST
Audit Unveils Massive HR Management Flaws at University of Jammu
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An audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has revealed significant lapses in human resource management at the University of Jammu, highlighting irregularities in staff appointments and a lack of a transparent recruitment process.

The report criticized the university's HR inefficiencies, citing irregular appointments, premature promotions, and deviations from standard norms. It noted that only 62% of the sanctioned teacher positions were filled, with the university facing a financial burden of Rs 1.20 crore due to unauthorized expenditures.

The CAG has recommended comprehensive reforms, stressing the need for a well-defined recruitment policy and adherence to UGC standards to maintain academic quality and governance integrity.

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