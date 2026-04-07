IGNOU: A Beacon of Educational Equality and Innovation

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan hailed the Indira Gandhi National Open University's pivotal role in reshaping India's higher education system during the 39th convocation at the Baba Sahib Ambedkar Convention Centre. Over 3.24 lakh students graduated, highlighting IGNOU's significance in India's educational landscape.

Praising IGNOU's reach, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu asserted that the university transcends traditional barriers, offering education to millions. He emphasized that today's learning environment demands adaptability and continuous skill development, urging graduates to view their degrees as starting points for lifelong education.

Amid a post-pandemic era, IGNOU's resilience is noteworthy, utilizing digital platforms to ensure continual learning. Vice President Radhakrishnan lauded IGNOU's diverse learner base and its role in educational equity. He showcased initiatives aligned with the National Education Policy, enhancing flexibility and technology integration in higher education.