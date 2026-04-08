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Flying Instructor Under Investigation for Alleged Assault

A female student from a private pilot training institute alleges that she was sexually assaulted by her flying instructor. The incident reportedly took place before December last year. The accused, originally from Kerala, has left his position. Authorities are investigating, and a rape case has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:37 IST
Flying Instructor Under Investigation for Alleged Assault
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A female student at a private pilot training institute has accused a flying instructor of sexual assault, police reported on Wednesday. The alleged incident occurred before December last year.

The student filed a complaint on Tuesday evening, leading to an investigation by local authorities. The accused instructor, who hails from Kerala, resigned from his position following the allegations.

Police have registered a rape case and are in the process of obtaining further details from the complainant to assist in the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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