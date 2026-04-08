Flying Instructor Under Investigation for Alleged Assault

A female student at a private pilot training institute has accused a flying instructor of sexual assault, police reported on Wednesday. The alleged incident occurred before December last year.

The student filed a complaint on Tuesday evening, leading to an investigation by local authorities. The accused instructor, who hails from Kerala, resigned from his position following the allegations.

Police have registered a rape case and are in the process of obtaining further details from the complainant to assist in the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)