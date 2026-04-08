Education Ministry Launches Inclusive Career Cards for Children with Special Needs

In a landmark step toward inclusive education and equitable career access, Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, launched a specially designed set of Career Cards for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) at Kartavya Bhawan, New Delhi.

The initiative marks a significant expansion of India’s national career guidance ecosystem, ensuring that children with disabilities are equally empowered to explore future pathways and participate meaningfully in the country’s evolving knowledge economy.

A First-of-Its-Kind Inclusive Career Guidance Tool

The newly launched Career Cards represent a pioneering effort to adapt career guidance resources for children with special needs, bridging a long-standing gap in access to structured career information.

Developed through a collaborative effort involving:

UNICEF India

NCERT , including CIET and PSSCIVE

Pratham Education Foundation

National Institutes for Disabilities under DEPwD

the initiative integrates field-level insights, pedagogy, and accessibility innovations to create a learner-centric resource.

Approximately 150 Career Cards have been specifically adapted for CwSN, including availability in Braille format, making them accessible to visually impaired learners and setting a benchmark for inclusive educational tools.

Building on a National Career Guidance Framework

The initiative builds upon the earlier release of a Career Guidance Book with 500 Career Cards in 2024, which aimed to provide structured career awareness to students nationwide.

With this expansion:

The framework now becomes inclusive and universal

Career guidance reaches diverse learner groups

Inclusion becomes a core pillar of education reform

Empowering Students with Early Career Exposure

Each Career Card provides:

Overview of job roles and responsibilities

Required educational qualifications

Career pathways and progression opportunities

Designed to be engaging, concise, and user-friendly, the cards enable students to:

Explore diverse career options early

Align choices with their interests and abilities

Make informed academic and vocational decisions

They also serve as a critical tool for teachers, counsellors, and parents in guiding students toward suitable career pathways.

Anchored in NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023

Speaking at the launch, Shri Sanjay Kumar emphasized that the initiative is deeply rooted in the principles of:

National Education Policy (NEP) 2020

National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023

Both frameworks stress the importance of:

Inclusive and equitable education

Flexibility in learning pathways

Early exposure to vocational and career opportunities

He reiterated that as India moves toward a Viksit Bharat by 2047, education must ensure that no learner is left behind.

Strengthening Institutional Capacity for Inclusion

The Secretary highlighted the need for systemic strengthening of inclusive education, including:

Early identification and support mechanisms for CwSN

Expedited recruitment of special educators

Capacity building of regular teachers through targeted training

In this regard, NCERT will develop dedicated training modules in collaboration with SCERTs and DIETs, ensuring that teachers are equipped to support diverse learners effectively.

Skilling at the Core of Inclusive Education

Reinforcing the importance of skill development, Shri Kumar stated that:

By 2030, every student completing Class XII should possess at least one core skill

Institutions like PSSCIVE will play a central role in:

Promoting inclusive vocational education

Enabling CwSN to access skill-based learning pathways

Expanding Access Through Institutional Partnerships

The initiative also aligns with broader efforts to expand inclusive education through:

NIOS partnerships with institutions catering to CwSN

Integration of inclusive resources into mainstream schooling systems

These efforts aim to create a holistic ecosystem for inclusive learning and career development.

Strong Multi-Stakeholder Participation

The launch event witnessed participation from senior education leaders and stakeholders, including:

Chairman, CBSE

Director, NCERT

Commissioners of KVS and NVS

Representatives from UNICEF and Pratham Education Foundation

This reflects a collaborative national effort to embed inclusion at every level of the education system.

A Step Toward Inclusive and Future-Ready Education

The Career Cards initiative represents a significant step toward:

Democratizing access to career information

Promoting dignity and independence among CwSN

Building an inclusive workforce for the future

By integrating accessibility, innovation, and policy alignment, the initiative strengthens India’s journey toward a knowledge-driven, equitable, and inclusive society.