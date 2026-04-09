Nitte University's Industry-Integrated MBA: A New Era in Management Education

Nitte University has unveiled its industry-integrated MBA programs, now open for admission across its campuses, including the Justice K S Hegde Institute of Management and Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology. This initiative reflects a clear shift toward practical and applied management education, aligning with what employers seek today.

Designed for graduates across disciplines, the two-year program focuses on applied learning and strong industry alignment. Through classroom studies, industry exposure, and practical projects, students gain insights beyond textbooks. The inclusion of tools like Tableau and international immersion enriches the learning experience.

Key components of the program include continuous industry interaction and simulation-based learning. The curriculum supports skill development in communication, teamwork, and leadership, vital for professional success. Admissions for Nitte University's MBA program are currently open, with the application deadline approaching soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)