Ragging Horror: Medical Students Face Harsh Penalties

In a shocking incident, seven third-year MBBS students from Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, have been suspended following allegations of ragging and abuse against junior students, officials disclosed on Thursday.

The accused students have been removed from their college hostels and prohibited from entering the college premises for a month. The friction, which began on March 29, and the subsequent acts of indiscipline came to light on April 7.

An anti-ragging committee conducted an inquiry on April 8, leading to disciplinary measures against the seniors. Further actions may be taken after reviewing the college officials' reports, stated an official source.