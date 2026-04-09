Fragile Ceasefire Shattered: Education Under Siege in Gaza

Israeli forces shot and killed a young female student, Ritaj Rihan, on Thursday in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, as reported by health and education officials. Rihan was attending class in a makeshift tent when the incident occurred, causing significant trauma among her classmates.

Later in the day, health officials confirmed three additional fatalities from separate airstrikes in northern and southern Gaza, raising the day's death toll to at least four. One airstrike near a Jabalia hospital killed two people, while another in Khan Younis resulted in one death. The Israeli military has yet to comment on these incidents.

Despite an existing ceasefire, Israeli occupation persists in over half of Gaza, with widespread displacement and destruction. Displaced children attend classes in tents, facing numerous challenges such as resource scarcity and security threats, amidst ongoing violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)