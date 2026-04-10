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XIME Celebrates Foundation Day with South India Finals Spotlight

Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) celebrated its Foundation Day alongside hosting the South India Finals of the Maria Philip Future Leaders Debate. Nearly 300 teams from various states competed, with Global Academy of Technology, Bangalore students winning. The event underlined XIME's dedication to holistic management education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:27 IST
XIME Celebrates Foundation Day with South India Finals Spotlight
  • Country:
  • India

The Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) recently celebrated its Foundation Day at its Kochi campus with a dual occasion, featuring the South India Finals of the remarkable Maria Philip Future Leaders Debate.

This competitive platform drew substantial participation, aligning with XIME's commitment to cultivating effective future leaders. Nearly 300 teams from South India's educational institutions took part, representing states like Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Winners Darsh Gowda and Bhoomikha Kiran, both from the Global Academy of Technology, Bangalore, stood out, with Darsh Gowda earning the Best Speaker of the Year title. XIME's celebrations highlighted the institution's focus on well-rounded management education, combining academic brilliance with creative development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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