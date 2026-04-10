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Delhi Government Schools Promise Textbook Delivery by April 20 Amid Distribution Concerns

Textbook distribution in Delhi's government schools faces delays due to tendering processes, affecting the start of the academic session. The Education Minister assures completion by April 20, citing better resource utilization. Meanwhile, private schools are advised against forcing purchases from specific vendors, ensuring parents' freedom of choice in buying materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:51 IST
Delhi Government Schools Promise Textbook Delivery by April 20 Amid Distribution Concerns
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Textbooks in Delhi's government schools are set for delivery by April 20, announced Education Minister Ashish Sood. This comes amidst concerns over distribution delays at the academic session's inception. Sood attributed the delay to a tendering process for printing, which cuts costs by 20-30% for the Directorate of Education (DoE).

Improved quality textbooks are already reaching primary classes in MCD schools, with full distribution expected by the target date. Concurrently, the Delhi government instructed private schools not to coerce families into purchasing books or uniforms from specific vendors, emphasizing parental choice.

This directive follows complaints of schools violating the Delhi School Education Act and the Right to Education Rules. Schools must offer transparent lists of required materials, ensuring alignment with curriculum guidelines issued by CBSE, ICSE, and state authorities. Activist Ashok Agarwal highlighted these issues, urging swift action to prevent student disadvantage.

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