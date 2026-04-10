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Apex School of Business: Revolutionizing Career Training with a No-Pay-Until-Placement Model

Apex School of Business, recently launched by IIT and ISB alumni, is reshaping career training with a 'no-pay-until-placement' model. Offering a comprehensive AI-integrated curriculum, Apex is building skilled business professionals who only pay for their courses after securing a job, transforming India's job market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:35 IST
Apex School of Business: Revolutionizing Career Training with a No-Pay-Until-Placement Model

A new educational institution is making waves in India's competitive job market with a revolutionary approach to career training. Launched by alumni from esteemed institutions IIT and ISB, Apex School of Business offers a unique 'no-pay-until-placement' program that equips students with real-world business skills.

Founded by Shashikant Burnwal, Apex's innovative model ensures students pay nothing upfront. Instead, the program is structured in nine intensive modules over three weeks, with an integrated AI curriculum. Students gain hands-on experience with tools like Apollo.io and HubSpot, guided by industry veterans from Tata, Citibank, and Amazon.

The program's candid approach targets ambitious graduates and professionals, offering continued support until job placement. The school aims to fill the gap for AI-skilled business professionals in high demand, making Apex a pivotal institution for India's aspirants.

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