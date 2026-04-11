Tragedy Strikes: School Gate Collapse in Tirora Claims Young Life

In a heartbreaking incident, a Class V student from PM Shri Rani Awantibai Primary School in Tirora lost her life after an iron gate collapsed on her. The incident unfolded on a Saturday at the school situated in Gondia district.

Nirali Chaple, aged 11, was the daughter of the school headmistress, Shubhangi Chaple. Upon the gate's collapse, Nirali sustained severe injuries that necessitated immediate medical attention.

Despite being rushed first to a nearby hospital and then referred to a larger facility, Nirali unfortunately passed away en route. The community mourns this tragic loss, highlighting safety concerns in school infrastructure.