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Tragedy Strikes: School Gate Collapse in Tirora Claims Young Life

An eleven-year-old student, Nirali Chaple, tragically died in a school accident in Tirora, Gondia district, when a school gate collapsed on her. The incident occurred at PM Shri Rani Awantibai Primary School, where her mother serves as the headmistress. Efforts to save her were unsuccessful as she succumbed to her injuries while being transferred to a larger medical facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:54 IST
Tragedy Strikes: School Gate Collapse in Tirora Claims Young Life
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  • India

In a heartbreaking incident, a Class V student from PM Shri Rani Awantibai Primary School in Tirora lost her life after an iron gate collapsed on her. The incident unfolded on a Saturday at the school situated in Gondia district.

Nirali Chaple, aged 11, was the daughter of the school headmistress, Shubhangi Chaple. Upon the gate's collapse, Nirali sustained severe injuries that necessitated immediate medical attention.

Despite being rushed first to a nearby hospital and then referred to a larger facility, Nirali unfortunately passed away en route. The community mourns this tragic loss, highlighting safety concerns in school infrastructure.

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