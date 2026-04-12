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Empowering Changemakers: SBI Youth for India's Impactful Conclave 2026

The SBI Youth for India (YFI) Fellowship recently held its 2026 Conclave in Kochi. The event brought together over 150 young changemakers to share insights and showcase initiatives for rural transformation. The fellowship program, celebrating 15 years, focuses on empowering youth to drive social change in rural India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 12-04-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 10:10 IST
Empowering Changemakers: SBI Youth for India's Impactful Conclave 2026
  • Country:
  • India

The SBI Youth for India (YFI) Fellowship hosted its 2026 Conclave in Kochi, uniting over 150 young changemakers from across the nation. The event served as a pivotal platform for sharing knowledge, fostering collaborations, and highlighting grassroots efforts aimed at rural transformation.

Significant personalities like SBI Foundation Managing Director Swapan Dhar and COO Jagannath Sahoo graced the occasion, underscoring the Fellowship's 15-year impact. Panel discussions addressed scaling rural innovation and fostering partnerships with civil society organizations, with a focus on projects led by alumni.

The fellowship program has equipped more than 700 youth to impact over 200,000 lives. Applications for the 2026-27 batch are now open, targeting graduates and young professionals eager to contribute to rural development and social change across India and neighboring regions.

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