Punjab's 'Sikhya Kranti': Empowering Daughters Through Education

In a remarkable turn for Punjab's education sector, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann lauded the state's 'Sikhya Kranti' for its transformative impact as girls claimed dominant positions in the Punjab School Education Board's (PSEB) latest Class 8 results.

Out of the top 20 scorers, 19 were girls. The Chief Minister honored these achievers, announcing that they will gain direct admission to Schools of Eminence without an entrance test, reflecting the state's commitment to recognizing merit and enhancing access to quality education.

Mann presented Rs 50,000 cash awards to the top three achievers and underlined Punjab's government schools as national education models. He emphasized the government's ambition to support children's aspirations with modern schools, enriching education, and a supportive learning environment. This year's examination saw 2.62 lakh candidates, with the top scorers earning their place without an entrance requirement, showcasing their ongoing pursuit of educational reform and excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)