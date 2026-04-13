Argentina's Debt Dilemma: Inflation Sparks Loan Default Surge

As Argentina grapples with economic turbulence, many citizens like Gonzalo Martinez are burdened by mounting debts. Martinez, a 37-year-old teacher, faces a daunting financial future as inflation and government cutbacks erode his purchasing power.

In January 2026, the central bank reported that household loan delinquencies rose to 10.6%, up from 9.3% a month prior. This spike comes amid austerity measures from President Javier Milei, whose spending cuts aim to curb inflation. However, these cuts have sparked protests and further strained everyday Argentines.

Despite inflation dropping to 31.5% by 2025, wage increases haven't kept pace. This financial squeeze is reflected in rising credit card debts and unpaid loans, with experts predicting worsening conditions. Analysts emphasize that off-the-books lending could mean even higher default rates than currently reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)