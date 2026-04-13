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Preparing Future Engineers: Bridging Academia and Industry

The symposium 'Future-Ready Engineers: Skills, Attitude, and Industry Expectations' brought together industry leaders and academics to prepare students for professional challenges. The event focused on the importance of continuous learning, adaptability, and bridging the gap between academia and industry through practical initiatives and skill development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:41 IST
Preparing Future Engineers: Bridging Academia and Industry
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D Y Patil International University recently hosted a symposium titled 'Future-Ready Engineers: Skills, Attitude, and Industry Expectations,' aiming to prepare students for the dynamic professional world. Notable industry leaders and academic figures gathered to emphasize the importance of a global outlook and continuous skilling.

Speakers highlighted the necessity for engineers to evolve into adaptable problem solvers, with Dean Placement Ms. Jasmita Kaur stressing the importance of an agile and collaborative approach. Prof. Dr. Arun Sacher, referencing the Future of Jobs Report 2025, underscored the growing demand for AI, big data, and software development roles, marking the need for continuous reskilling.

The event featured a panel discussion where experts like Mr. Girish Khilari and Mr. Umesh Ganjale offered valuable insights into industry expectations. The symposium, attended by 560 students, concluded with a clear message: students need to be industry-ready, not just degree-ready.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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