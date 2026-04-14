Capital Schools Launch Year-long Environmental Awareness Campaign

Government schools in the national capital are set to embark on a transformative year-long initiative aimed at raising awareness about critical environmental challenges. The program, orchestrated by the Directorate of Education, will kick off with structured monthly themes, starting in April with campaigns focused on tackling plastic pollution.

Each month, students will engage in activities designed to enhance their understanding of environmental issues, such as biodiversity loss, air pollution, and climate change. Schools will host events including painting competitions, debates, and workshops, while commemorating significant environmental days like Earth Day on April 22 and the International Day for Biological Diversity on May 22.

Through a blend of practical interventions and awareness activities, the initiative aims to promote sustainable lifestyle changes. From June and July's focus on waste management to September's emphasis on climate concerns, the program is structured to foster a culture of conservation and responsibility in young learners, concluding in early 2027 with initiatives addressing air and dust pollution challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)