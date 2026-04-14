Himachal Pradesh Accelerates Educational and Sports Infrastructure Development

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took a hands-on approach on Tuesday by inspecting under-construction infrastructure at Kalpa in Kinnaur district. This includes the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School and the Sports Hostel. He emphasized the need for officials to accelerate construction efforts to ensure the projects are completed on schedule.

In a bid to boost these developmental efforts, Chief Minister Sukhu announced an additional Rs 10 crore funding to the Public Works Department. This financial injection aims to smooth the progress of the educational infrastructure. The chief minister also revealed plans for two significant constructions: a Balika Ashram within the school premises with a budget of Rs 2 crore, and a Sainik Rest House, also funded with Rs 2 crore.

Sukhu reiterated his commitment to maintaining high-quality standards throughout these projects. He particularly urged officials to ensure that the Sports Hostel meets the required quality benchmarks as the state looks to bolster its educational and sports facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)