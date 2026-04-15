Tragedy at Kannur: The Untold Story Behind Nithin Raj's Death
The family of BDS student Nithin Raj R L, who died in what is suspected to be a suicide at a Kannur dental college, allege caste-based harassment and delay in medical treatment. The college denies the charges, while police investigate under SC/ST Act. Faculty members are absconding.
- Country:
- India
A family in Kannur is demanding answers following the tragic death of Nithin Raj R L, a 22-year-old BDS student who died under suspicious circumstances at a local dental college.
The family alleges that Nithin faced harassment from faculty members over caste and complexion, leading to the suspected suicide. Meanwhile, the college maintains its innocence, stating that the young man was struggling with financial pressure from a loan app.
As investigations continue, police have charged two faculty members under the SC/ST Act. A Special Investigation Team has also begun gathering statements from Nithin's classmates, many of whom recount facing similar trials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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Tragedy at Kannur: Loan App Harassment Leads to Student's Death