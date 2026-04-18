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Tragedy Strikes: IIT-Kharagpur Student Found Dead

A 21-year-old student from IIT-Kharagpur, Jaiveer Singh Doriya, was found deceased on campus, suspected to have fallen from a hostel building. Security personnel discovered the body near Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hall, and a post-mortem is awaited to confirm the cause of death. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:59 IST
Tragedy Strikes: IIT-Kharagpur Student Found Dead
student
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at IIT-Kharagpur as the body of Jaiveer Singh Doriya, a 21-year-old engineering student, was discovered in a pool of blood on campus. Initial suspicions suggest he may have jumped from the eighth floor of a hostel building.

Campus security personnel found the body near Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hall early on Saturday morning and alerted the institute authorities. The student was immediately taken to BC Roy Hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors.

The police, investigating the case, have stated that a post-mortem examination will provide more clarity on the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, IIT-Kharagpur officials are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

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