Tragedy Strikes: IIT-Kharagpur Student Found Dead

A tragic incident unfolded at IIT-Kharagpur as the body of Jaiveer Singh Doriya, a 21-year-old engineering student, was discovered in a pool of blood on campus. Initial suspicions suggest he may have jumped from the eighth floor of a hostel building.

Campus security personnel found the body near Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hall early on Saturday morning and alerted the institute authorities. The student was immediately taken to BC Roy Hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors.

The police, investigating the case, have stated that a post-mortem examination will provide more clarity on the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, IIT-Kharagpur officials are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.