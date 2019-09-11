HRD Minister attends Innovation Festival of MHRD’s Innovation Cell

Union Human Resource Development Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' attended the First Annual Innovation Festival of the MHRD's Innovation Cell (MIC). MIC organized the first Annual Innovation Festival in coordination with AICTE here today. During this festival, Innovation cell showcased more than 70 top students' innovations from across India. Minister of State for HRD, Shri Sanjay Dhotre was also present on the occasion.

Union Minister also launched the Smart India Hackathon 2020, Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2020, and Institution's Innovation Council 2.0. The event also witnessed the release of the Start-Up Policy Document and SIH Report, launch of Technical Teacher's Training Module, ATAL Academies, Protsahan Mudra Scheme, Vishwakarma Award and the Vice Chancellor's Meet on the Student Induction Programme, which has bridged the gap between students and teachers through creatively designed programs that have unveiled the best potential of a student outside of the book curriculum.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Pokhriyal said that the MHRD, last year initiated the separate Innovation cell with support from AICTE to foster the culture of innovation in all educational institutions of India. He said that as India aspires to be 5 trillion-dollar economy by 2024, India needs to emerge as global innovation, entrepreneurship and startup hub. He added that considering India's current demography, youngsters need to be in the forefront of this innovative movement and Indian higher education institutes need to play a key role and emerge as centers of excellence producing global quality research and innovation.

Shri Pokhriyal further said that MHRD's Innovation Cell with the support of AICTE has undertaken multiple initiatives to ensure that innovation becomes the primary fulcrum of our technical education. He added that All India Council for Technical Education, in its endeavor to bring quality revolution in the standard of technical education of India has undertaken a plethora of activities which includes various schemes, policies, programs and regulations that have evolved to shape the educational domain of India as the ultimate in every sphere and has come forward as emerging giants of global technological warriors.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Dhotre said that in-line with the vision of our Prime Minister, AICTE and MIC are promoting start-ups and innovation culture which will eventually result in a society of job creators instead of job seekers. He expressed his happiness that AICTE and MHRD innovation Cell have taken up several path-breaking initiatives to bring the desired tectonic shift in the quality of education and many new initiatives are being launched by AICTE and MIC in a single day.

He informed that MHRD has also come up with National Start-up policy framework for students and faculty members who are keen to become entrepreneurs. He appealed to MIC and AICTE to work actively with education departments of all state governments to ensure that this Start-up policy is implemented in all major educational institutions and a regular feedback mechanism should be established to understand emerging challenges and steps should be taken to ensure that a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem is developed in educational institutions.

Shri Dhotre interacted with the participating student-innovators and keenly enquired about their respective innovations, which were related to agriculture, environment, animal husbandry, healthcare, etc. He said that each of these innovations has the potential to make a remarkable and wide-ranging impact on society.

Shri R. Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, MHRD and Shri Madhu Rajan Kumar, Joint Secretary, MHRD, Shri Anil Sahsrabuddhe, Chairman, AICTE, Professor D.P Singh, Chairman, UGC addressed the gathering with their valuable inputs on enhancing the quality of education in India. The event saw the participation of the Vice-Chancellors of Central, State and Private Universities, Directors, and Faculty of Institutions and research organizations.

(With Inputs from PIB)