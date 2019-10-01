IIT Guwahati signs MoU with AICTE

IIT Guwahati has signed an MoU with AICTE to implement the Prime Ministers Special Scholarship Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir students. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati with All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) on September 27 for extending internships to students from Jammu and Kashmir by enrolling 100 meritorious students in batches of 25 from May 1 to 30, 2020, an IIT-G press release said on Tuesday.

The exchange of agreements was held at the IIT Council meeting between IIT Guwahati Director Prof T G Sitharam and AICTE Chairman Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe in the presence of Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Minister of State for HRD Sanjay Dhotre. The MoU includes academic, education and research collaboration where IIT Guwahati will design a detailed programme with popular science lectures from its distinguished faculty as well as guest faculty from outside the institute, the release said.

The internships will be primarily in the field of research and will be done under various professors at the institute, it said, adding, the Centre of Educational Technology will also demonstrate model experiments in Physics and Chemistry along with the respective departments. Prof Sitharam said, "IIT Guwahati has always believed in empowering the world beyond its campus and own students.

This exchange of agreement will channelise the energy of the talented youth from Jammu and Kashmir by providing them exposure to cutting edge laboratory. Apart from knowledge sharing and exchange, several co-curricular activities will also be organised for these meritorious students." PTI ESB RG RG.

