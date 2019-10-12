Scindia for sainik school and medical college in Bhind

AICCgeneral secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia has asked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath to recommend the Centre to open a sainik school and a medical college in Bhind district. The former Guna MP wrote two separate letters to Nath on Friday, Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said on Saturday.

"During my recent visit to Bhind (on Thursday), Congress MLAs and office-bearers, social workers and commoners demanded setting up of a sainik school and a medical college in their district, which are their long-term demands" stated a letter by Scindia. The Sainik Schools are a system of schools established and managed by the Sainik Schools Society under Ministry of Defence. Their main aims are to correct regional and class imbalance amongst the Officer cadre of the Indian Military, and to prepare students for entry into the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy..

