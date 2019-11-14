International Development News
Development News Edition

CultureWizard Releases Groundbreaking Global Inclusion Learning Course

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 19:30 IST
In light of the overwhelming research that irrefutably links business success to diversity and inclusion, CultureWizard's new Global Inclusion Course is reaching the market at an optimum time for global businesses.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1027936/CultureWizard_Global_Inclusion.jpg

Unlike other courses, which focus primarily on the challenge of achieving a diverse organization, CultureWizard's Global Inclusion Course helps individuals and their organizations capitalize on all dimensions of human diversity. The course is unique because it introduces methods for enhancing inclusion on a global scale. It is built around 7 learning segments which assess and teach the skills necessary to create inclusive environments at all levels of the organization. 

Following the opening video that viscerally communicates the power and importance of inclusion in a diverse workforce, each user completes an assessment that provides them with a personal "inclusion" profile. This enables them to 1) recognize their awareness of implicit biases—both overt and hidden; 2) understand how their own backgrounds have impacted their values and judgements, as well as their own capacity to act inclusively, and 3) appreciate their capacity for flexibility and growth.

Finally, the course walks users through interactive scenarios that are unique to their workplace roles. It invites them to develop a personal action plan that will make their behavior more inclusive, and advance their careers, while helping their organizations thrive.

As the premier intercultural training provider, CultureWizard has created this course to provide a balanced, multicultural viewpoint on diversity challenges with scenarios and interactions as they may take place anywhere in the world.

According to Charlene Solomon, president of RW3 CultureWizard, "In 2019 there's been a confluence of intercultural understanding with Diversity & Inclusion. Most of us work with people from everywhere in the world—personally or virtually—all the time, and in this environment, you cannot be inclusive without understanding culture and you cannot capitalize the diversity within your organization without finding ways to engage everyone. "

RW3 CultureWizard is an intercultural learning organization based in New York City that specializes in blended solutions—combining its CultureWizard digital learning platform with facilitated learning experiences. Founded in 2001, RW3 CultureWizard offers over 30 years of experience fusing self-guided learning technologies with intercultural wisdom to develop global business skills for leaders, teams, individual contributors and international assignees all over the world.

For more information, please email jorge.vargas@rw-3.com or call (212) 691-8900.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Latest News

Govt eases norms for opening bank account for migrants with Aadhaar KYC

The government has eased KYC norms for migrants to open bank account by allowing them to give a self-declared local address as sufficient proof of residence in case it is different from one mentioned in the Aadhaar document. Migrants face d...

Fear of dissenting judge in 2018 Sabarimala judgement "unfounded", says minority SC verdict

The minority verdict of the Supreme Court in Sabarimala Temple case said on Thursday that Justice Indu Malhotras apprehension in the historic judgement last year that permitting PILs in religious matters would open floodgates to interlopers...

J-K Police faced challenge of terrorism very boldly: Lt guv

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday said the JK Police has faced the challenge of terrorism very boldly. Referring to the recent snowfall and inclement weather conditions, the Lt governor said the coope...

Restricting women to Sabarimala nothing to do with gender inequality, discrimination: RSS

Welcoming the Supreme Courts decision to refer to a larger bench the issue of womens entry to Sabarimala, the RSS on Thursday said restriction of women to the temple has nothing to do with gender inequality or discrimination and asserted th...
